Jones, Arthur Lee 53, Director of Employee Health & Associate Safety for Ascension Health, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, September 30, 2019. Rosary will be at 7 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10 am, Friday, October 4, 2019, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Arthur was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Phyllis Jones; brother, Phillip Jones. Survived by his wife, Christine Lynn Jones; daughters, Katie Jones, Kelsey (Scott) Unruh, Rachel (Benjamin Foss, Fiance) Jones, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Dean, Wesley and Beverly Unruh; brothers, Charlie (Irene) Jones of Sedan, KS, Richard (Cindy) Jones of Perry, KS; sisters, E. Suzanne (Gary) McManus of Coffeyville, KS, Donna (John) Meyer of Andover, KS. Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019