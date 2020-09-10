Arthur Thackery
April 15, 1948 - September 7, 2020
Wichita, KS - Arthur Ray Thackery, 72, died unexpectedly, Monday afternoon, September 7, 2020, at his residence. Ray was born on April 15, 1948 in Wichita, KS and was the son of Robert and Rita (McKenzie) Thackery. He was a member of the inaugural graduating class of Bishop Carroll High School, graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelors in Food Science and later obtained his Masters in Cereal Chemistry from Kansas State University. He worked as a Food Technologist for 30 years at The Kellogg Company in Battle Creek, MI. He was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Augusta, MI and most recently a member of St. Anthony Parish in Wichita, KS.
Ray enjoyed traveling, reading, musicals, and was an avid Kansas State football fan. His true passion in life though, was his family, especially his grandkids.
On August 14, 1970, in Wichita, KS, Ray was united in marriage to Jenifer (Baldridge) Thackery and they moved to Kalamazoo area in 1981. His wife, Jenifer, passed away in 2010.
Survived by his sons, Adam (Jennifer Chapman) Thackery of Morristown, NJ, Eric (Cori Schaufelberger) Thackery of Mason, MI; daughter Amy (Dr. Steffen) Genthe of Grand Rapids, MI; sisters, Ruth "Tootsie" Anne (Larry) Broehl, Rhonda (Larry) Sherrod, Regina Blogref; brothers, Robert (Rita) Thackery, Ronald (Diane) Thackery, Randy (Kristie) Thackery, Roy (Becky) Thackery; grandsons, Max, Mark, Collin; granddaughters, Juliette, Claire, Aubrey, Millie.
Services will be Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wichita, KS. Rosary will be at 10:45 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's name to Gilda's Club, 1806 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com