Asc Rita Robl Sr.
1930 - 2020
Sr. Rita Robl, ASC
August 19, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Sr. Rita Robl, ASC, 90, was born in Ellinwood, KS to Andrew John and Mary M. (Luebbers) Robl, and entered eternal rest November 15, 2020. She professed her First Vows on July 1, 1949. Occupations throughout her lifetime include teacher, administrator and spiritual director. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorraine; brothers, Orville, Leonard and John. Survivors include sister-in-law, Marilyn Robl of Richmond, VA; nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews; numerous friends; Sisters of the ASC Community. PRIVATE services with only family members present, will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund had been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
3162630244
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
A greater friend, no one could have!
38 years of best friends. Never to be forgotten.
Carrol Jude
Friend
