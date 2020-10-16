Ashley HigginsMarch 12, 1970 - October 11, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Ashley Jo Higgins, 50, loving wife and mother, died Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. Preceded by mother, Penny Vaughn and brother, Mark Shepherd.Survivors include her husband, Tim; son, Zach Higgins; father, Greg (Tony) Stokes. Ashley will be remembered for her vivacious personality and great sense of humor.She loved her family and friends. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.A private Celebration of Life will be held in lieu of a service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made directly to Tim Higgins.