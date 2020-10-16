1/1
Ashley Higgins
1970 - 2020

Ashley Higgins
March 12, 1970 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Ashley Jo Higgins, 50, loving wife and mother, died Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. Preceded by mother, Penny Vaughn and brother, Mark Shepherd.
Survivors include her husband, Tim; son, Zach Higgins; father, Greg (Tony) Stokes. Ashley will be remembered for her vivacious personality and great sense of humor.
She loved her family and friends. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in lieu of a service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made directly to Tim Higgins.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 15, 2020
I’m so very deeply sorry for all of your loss. I went to school with Ashley. My thoughts and prayers are sending for you all.
Jennifer Fullhart
Classmate
