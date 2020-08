Aurora, Ashok Father, Grandfather , and beloved community member 88 year old Ashok Aurora passed away on August 6 2020. He is survived by his children Alok (Sara) and Ritu (Gaurav) and Grandchildren: Samir, Sarina, Annika, Maren, and Eli. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sumitra, who passed in 2011. Celebration of life will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Cochran Mortuary with visitation one hour prior to service. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com