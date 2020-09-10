Asuncion Alvarez

May 26, 1939 - September 5, 2020

Andover, Kansas - Asuncion Alvarez (nee Lopez), age 81, of Andover, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Asuncion was born in Havana, Cuba in 1939 to Lucrecio and Francisca (Pena) Lopez. On February 13, 1960, she married her lifelong sweetheart Candido Alvarez. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Orlando Lopez, Oreste Lopez and Ernesto Lopez. She was most proud of her family and will be mourned by her husband Candido of Andover, sons Daniel (Kristine) of Wichita, KS, Raul of Maize, KS, Dean (Nicole) of Ramsey, NJ, and Javier (Maureen) of Cresskill, NJ; brothers Gilberto Lopez, Raul Lopez, Ovidio Lopez, and sisters Soledad Bello, Ada Alonso and Rosa Bernardo; grandchildren Zachary, Brianna, Lucas, Marisa and Jenna Alvarez; step-grandchildren Rebecca (Mark) Gerbrand and Ryan (Alexandra) Driskill and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, September 11, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N., Wichita, service same location Saturday, September 12 at 10am. Interment will follow at Lakeview.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store