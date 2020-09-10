1/1
Asuncion Alvarez
1939 - 2020
May 26, 1939 - September 5, 2020
Andover, Kansas - Asuncion Alvarez (nee Lopez), age 81, of Andover, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Asuncion was born in Havana, Cuba in 1939 to Lucrecio and Francisca (Pena) Lopez. On February 13, 1960, she married her lifelong sweetheart Candido Alvarez. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Orlando Lopez, Oreste Lopez and Ernesto Lopez. She was most proud of her family and will be mourned by her husband Candido of Andover, sons Daniel (Kristine) of Wichita, KS, Raul of Maize, KS, Dean (Nicole) of Ramsey, NJ, and Javier (Maureen) of Cresskill, NJ; brothers Gilberto Lopez, Raul Lopez, Ovidio Lopez, and sisters Soledad Bello, Ada Alonso and Rosa Bernardo; grandchildren Zachary, Brianna, Lucas, Marisa and Jenna Alvarez; step-grandchildren Rebecca (Mark) Gerbrand and Ryan (Alexandra) Driskill and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, September 11, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N., Wichita, service same location Saturday, September 12 at 10am. Interment will follow at Lakeview.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Risen Savior Lutheran Church
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
Risen Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
