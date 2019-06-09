Summers, Aubrey Samuel age 93, passed away June 6, 2019, born February 24, 1926 to Robert and Emma Summers. Aubrey served in the United States Marine Corp during WWII, and was involved in the campaigns on Saipan and Okinawa, as well as the occupational forces in the Nagasaki area. He later worked for The Williams Company, where he retired as the Wichita District Supervisor. He was preceded in death by parents, wife, Norma Summers, and siblings, Tom Summers, Thelma Barton, Robert "Buck" Summers, and Katherine Potts. Aubrey is survived by his companion, Marie Jones; children, Minda (Summers) Paisley and her husband Allan, William (Cathy) Summers, and Robert L. Summers II; grandkids, Alice, James, and Iain Paisley, Samuel, Bryce, Robert, Aubree, and Matthew Summers; and 3 great grandkids. Memorials to Westwood Presbyterian Choir, 8007 W Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209. Visitation will be held Mon., June 10 th from 4-7pm at Resthaven Mortuary with funeral service 10:00am, Tues., June 11, 2019 at Westwood Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019