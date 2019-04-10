Hall, Audrey B. 88, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Audrey was born February 12, 1931 in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, England. She married Clifford Hall on December 1, 1951. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Hall; sons, Nigel Peter (Susan) Hall and Michael (Martha) Hall; grandchildren, Holly (Josh) Breugem, Allison Hall and Benjamin Hall; and great-granddaughter, Emma Breugem. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the chapel at Kansas Masonic Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kansas Masonic Home Stained Glass Restoration Project, 402 So. Martinson, Wichita, KD. 67213 or (contact [email protected]).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019