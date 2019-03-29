DERBY-Catrell, Audrey Lee 91, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born March 22, 1928 to Odis and Maude (Cameron) Willets in Burlington, North Carolina. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, music, and being outdoors. Audrey is survived by her children, Harold Wayne (Gracie) Catrell, Teresa R. (Stephen) Miller, Pamela R. (Ronald) Wolford; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Catrell; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Spoon, Ricky Willets and Roger Willets. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick; daughter, Diane Bailiff; son, Calvin F. Catrell; siblings, Francis Egge, Milton, Harvey, Jimmy, Laurie, and Bobby Willets; and companion, Ray Kelley. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2019