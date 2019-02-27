Barrett, Audrey Lucille (Wilson) 97, died Sat., Feb. 23, 2019, in Wichita. She was born Dec. 29, 1921, near Chanute, Kan., to Arthur Wilson and Josephine Moody Wilson. She married Hugh Preston Barrett in Larned, Kan., Dec. 17, 1946. She was a musician, published poet, occasional preacher, and Bible study leader. Survivors are a daughter, Lois (Thomas Mierau), of Wichita; a son, Mark (Melinda), of Norman, Okla.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. (Parking from Market St.) Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Mennonite Church of the Servant, 2401 Woodland St., Wichita, KS 67204. Burial will follow at 4 p.m., Friday in the Pawnee Rock (Kansas) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Church World Service, P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019