Moyer, Aurelia Kathleen 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, August 30, 2019. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Burdett United Methodist Church, Burdett, KS. Aurelia worked for many years as a registered nurse at Wesley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Rita Eakin; brother, Ed Eakin; stepmother, Eleanor Eakin; ex-husband, Gerald Don Dumler. Survivors: daughters, Kathy (Gary) Orr and Cheryl (John) Carmichael all of Wichita; sons, Dwight (Caron) Dumler of Colorado Springs, CO, Duane Dumler of Tonganoxie, David (Kelly) Dumler of Wichita; sisters, Jo Ann Lewis, Linda (Ed) Schelhaas, and Elaine Barnes; 9 grandchildren. Memorial established with The Daisy Foundation, P.O. Box 788, Glen Ellen, CA 95442 www.daisyfoundation.org. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019