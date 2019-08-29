Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Austin James Lyon. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM East Point Church of Christ 747 North 127th Street East Wichita , KS View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM East Point Church of Christ 747 North 127th Street East Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Lyon, Austin James born August 17, 1993, to Mitch Lyon of Andover, KS, and Angela Garner, of Kansas City, KS. Passed away August 26, 2019, he is survived by brothers, Justin, Josh, Adam; sister-in-law, Heather Lyon; five uncles; four aunts; 13 cousins; four nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Don Lyon and Jim Garner; aunt, Terri Lyon; and cousin, Chad Keene. Austin played football for Andover Central High School and graduated in 2012. He loved making anyone and everyone laugh and could do so with ease. He loved conversations about anything from philosophy to the latest in professional sports. Most could not keep up with his witty banter amongst his brothers, chalked full of inside jokes and obscure movie quotes. He was the light of every room he walked into and his presence never went unnoticed. If he were able to give one last farewell, it would likely be from his brothers' and his favorite movie Bill and Ted...."Be excellent to each other." and "Party on, dudes." Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Funeral service 2pm Friday, August 30, at East Point Church of Christ, 747 North 127th Street East, Wichita. Graveside service will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 215 West Pershing Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64108.



