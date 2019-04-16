CHENEY-Mace, Ava Karen Loving wife and mother from Cheney, KS passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at the age of 78. Born in Holly, Colorado on July 21, 1940 to the late Katherine and Perry Barnes. Ava grew up in Ulysses, KS with her 2 brothers Bill and Homer and sister Margie, and where she also met her husband Donald Mace. Survived by husband of 60 years, Donald Mace of Cheney, KS, brother William (Josephine) Barnes, brother Homer (Carlotta) Barnes, sister Margie Puyear, son Robert and Debbie Mace, daughter, Karen (Ricky) Werner, daughter Virginia (David) Crandall, son Floyd (Sharon) Mace, along with 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. Ava lost her short battle with cancer, when God called her home this week. We take comfort in knowing that God is in control, and now she rests in his loving arms, no more pain or suffering will she have to endure. Well done my good and faithful servant, go now and rest in peace. Services, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:00a.m., At Cheney Baptist Church, interment to follow at Pioneer Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortury, Garden Plain, KS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ava Karen Mace.
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019