BIG SANDY, TX-Hartzler, Ava Louise was born in Salem, Missouri, on February 2, 1932, and died peacefully at home on August 4th, 2020, in Big Sandy, Texas, after a brief illness. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N., Wichita, KS on Friday, August 14th at 5:00 pm. Seating will be provided for those social distancing, as well as for those wearing masks. A dinner will follow as a time to visit with Ava's family. If you were to ask Ava what was the most important event in her 88 years, she would say it was surrendering to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. As II Corinthians 5:15 says "He [Christ Jesus] died for all, that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for Him who for their sake died and was raised." Her family is sad that she will no longer be with them, but they are rejoicing that she is singing praises to her Lord face to face. Full obituary at BeatyFuneralHome.com