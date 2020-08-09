1/1
Ava Louise Hartzler
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ava's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIG SANDY, TX-Hartzler, Ava Louise was born in Salem, Missouri, on February 2, 1932, and died peacefully at home on August 4th, 2020, in Big Sandy, Texas, after a brief illness. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N., Wichita, KS on Friday, August 14th at 5:00 pm. Seating will be provided for those social distancing, as well as for those wearing masks. A dinner will follow as a time to visit with Ava's family. If you were to ask Ava what was the most important event in her 88 years, she would say it was surrendering to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. As II Corinthians 5:15 says "He [Christ Jesus] died for all, that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for Him who for their sake died and was raised." Her family is sad that she will no longer be with them, but they are rejoicing that she is singing praises to her Lord face to face. Full obituary at BeatyFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
05:00 PM
Country Acres Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beaty Funeral Home Inc
816 W Broadway St
Winnsboro, TX 75494
(903) 342-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved