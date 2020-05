Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Avery's life story with friends and family

Share Avery's life story with friends and family

Shelton, Avery 71, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Private services will be held. Preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Nellie Shelton and his spouse Janey Shelton. Survived by his sister, Glenda Thompson; daughter, Dawn Shelton; grandsons, Benjamin and Oliver Nordyke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store