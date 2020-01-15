Schmidt, Babette A. "Betty" Babette Schmidt, Homemaker, passed away peacefully in the care of her family, January 12, 2020. Born, May 22 1928, to Johan and Antonia (Strehl) Klein, Weiden, Germany. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Helmers (Tom); and grandchildren, Olivia Babette Helmers and Daniel Ray Helmers, Clearwater, KS.; sister, Erika Phinney (Jack) of Augusta, KS; and nephew, Billy Cortor (Karen) of Titusville, FL. Preceded in death by her husband, Socony Ray Schmidt; sisters, Toni Myers and Lisa Cortor. Visitation: Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67214, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020; 5-7 p.m. Graveside Service: Wichita Park Cemetery, 3424 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67220; Thursday, Jan 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Donate to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St, Wichita, KS 67202. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020