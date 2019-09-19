Bhargava, Baikunth Nath, M.D. 82, Retired Urologist with the VA Hospital, died Friday, September 13, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Dr. Bhargava enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Kedar Nath and Parvati Devi Bhargava; sister, Maya Bhargava; brothers, Bishweshwar and Amar Bhargava. Survived by his wife, Sheila Bhargava; sons, Neil (Shannon) Bhargava, Tarun (Candice) Bhargava; brother, Kailash Bhargava; grandchildren, Brendan, Lauren, Aidan, Gavin, Tatum, and Anniston Bhargava; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019