Bell, Bailis Fun loving Bailis Fenton Bell's grand adventure of this life ended on Feb. 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Dr. Julius & Carol Bell, & siblings Janebell Crowe & Tom Bell. He is survived by wife Barbara & children Suzanne (Marc) of Scotsdale, AZ, Tom (Nicole) of Leawood, KS, & grandchildren Nathan, Joel, Max Rubin, Andie & Audrey Bell. Born in Portsmouth,VA, he lived in the WVA area before moving to Abilene, KS as a teen. He graduated from Emporia St with a degree in business, & started his career as a budget analyst for the City of Wichita. In 1971 he became ass't airport manager at MidContinent Airport, rising to positions of manager and in 1984 Director of Airports, retiring in 2004. He was active in many organizations & was recognized with many awards for his years in the aviation industry, & he relished the friendships he developed worldwide. Hobbies included golf, flying, bridge & travel. Life was good. Service at 1:00pm on March 2 at Woodland Methodist, 1100 W 15th. Celebration of life at 2:30 pm, Rolling Hills CC 223 S. Westlink. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established at Wichita Rotary Charitable Fund, 100 E. Main, Suite 1003,Wichita, 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019