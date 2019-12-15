Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Holloway. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Holloway, Barbara A. 86, passed away on December 10, 2019, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born November 14, 1933, in Independence, Missouri to Fred and Ann (Wieter) Holtby. Barbara ("don't call me Barb") was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Allan W. "Jack" Hardy, second husband, Richard B. "Dick" Holloway, daughter, Elisa "Lisa" Ruhn, and brother, Ron Holtby. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Kent) Holloway, stepson, Dr. Kevin (Mary) Holloway, stepdaughter, Lisa (Carl) Littlejohn, eight grandchildren: Alexis (Art) Riley, Christopher Hurst, Sarah (Carmine) Marotta, Anna Hurst, Kate Ruhn, Erin Hannah, Jennifer Hannah and Bobby Hannah, five nieces and three nephews, a warehouse full of embroidery floss, and her beloved cat, Miney (of the Eenie, Miney, Moe and Mork clan of feral cats she rescued). Barbara was known for her love of books and cats. She was a prolific reader who believed learning was a lifelong process. She was a stay at home mom who was anything but traditional. She was a feminist who encouraged women to get a higher education so they could be independent. She and her husband, Dick, an engineer, created an engineering scholarship at Wichita State University that is awarded annually to a female engineering student. In the 1980's Barbara was a co-owner of The Blue Warp, a yarn/spinning/weaving shop in Parklane Shopping Center. She loved all the needle arts and was a long-time member of the Needle Arts Guild of Wichita. Her stitched pieces conveyed messages reflecting her faith and values, such as the call for brotherly love from Hebrews 13:2: "Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares"; her concern for the environment, "Live Simply So Others May Simply Live", her optimistic view of life, "There are always flowers for those who wish to see them" and her love of books, "An Open Book Is A Window Into The World." During her final years Barbara was lovingly cared for by many amazing individuals who were able to appreciate her feisty (sometimes difficult) personality (fortunately, her biting phase was short-lived). Her son-in-law, Kent (whom she lovingly called The Pesty Pest), was her devoted companion. Kent could always find a way to make her smile. Her stepson, Kevin, faithfully oversaw for many years the ordering and distribution of Barbara's prescription medicines. During the years Barbara was able to remain in her home, she aggressively micromanaged an outstanding group of caregivers. The family is forever and deeply indebted to Roxanna Silva, Maria Elena Teubner, Janet Sweeney, Alexis Lang, Dustin Burke and Jessica Schmidt. Barbara was always treated with great respect and kindness by the hospice team from Home Health & Hospice of Kansas. She received outstanding care at Founder's Crest, her home away from home for the past 16 months. The family sends its love and gratitude to everyone who helped Mom live out her life with respect, dignity and most importantly, a sense of humor. A private family service will be held in the spring at which time her cremains will be interred at the Kechi Township Cemetery, Park City. In lieu of flowers (Mom would have told you to save your money), the family suggests a round of drinks, a toast to Barbara, and sharing of funny stories about the many times Barbara offered her blunt and unsolicited opinions. Lynn's favorite: "What in the world did you do to your hair?"



Holloway, Barbara A. 86, passed away on December 10, 2019, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born November 14, 1933, in Independence, Missouri to Fred and Ann (Wieter) Holtby. Barbara ("don't call me Barb") was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Allan W. "Jack" Hardy, second husband, Richard B. "Dick" Holloway, daughter, Elisa "Lisa" Ruhn, and brother, Ron Holtby. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Kent) Holloway, stepson, Dr. Kevin (Mary) Holloway, stepdaughter, Lisa (Carl) Littlejohn, eight grandchildren: Alexis (Art) Riley, Christopher Hurst, Sarah (Carmine) Marotta, Anna Hurst, Kate Ruhn, Erin Hannah, Jennifer Hannah and Bobby Hannah, five nieces and three nephews, a warehouse full of embroidery floss, and her beloved cat, Miney (of the Eenie, Miney, Moe and Mork clan of feral cats she rescued). Barbara was known for her love of books and cats. She was a prolific reader who believed learning was a lifelong process. She was a stay at home mom who was anything but traditional. She was a feminist who encouraged women to get a higher education so they could be independent. She and her husband, Dick, an engineer, created an engineering scholarship at Wichita State University that is awarded annually to a female engineering student. In the 1980's Barbara was a co-owner of The Blue Warp, a yarn/spinning/weaving shop in Parklane Shopping Center. She loved all the needle arts and was a long-time member of the Needle Arts Guild of Wichita. Her stitched pieces conveyed messages reflecting her faith and values, such as the call for brotherly love from Hebrews 13:2: "Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares"; her concern for the environment, "Live Simply So Others May Simply Live", her optimistic view of life, "There are always flowers for those who wish to see them" and her love of books, "An Open Book Is A Window Into The World." During her final years Barbara was lovingly cared for by many amazing individuals who were able to appreciate her feisty (sometimes difficult) personality (fortunately, her biting phase was short-lived). Her son-in-law, Kent (whom she lovingly called The Pesty Pest), was her devoted companion. Kent could always find a way to make her smile. Her stepson, Kevin, faithfully oversaw for many years the ordering and distribution of Barbara's prescription medicines. During the years Barbara was able to remain in her home, she aggressively micromanaged an outstanding group of caregivers. The family is forever and deeply indebted to Roxanna Silva, Maria Elena Teubner, Janet Sweeney, Alexis Lang, Dustin Burke and Jessica Schmidt. Barbara was always treated with great respect and kindness by the hospice team from Home Health & Hospice of Kansas. She received outstanding care at Founder's Crest, her home away from home for the past 16 months. The family sends its love and gratitude to everyone who helped Mom live out her life with respect, dignity and most importantly, a sense of humor. A private family service will be held in the spring at which time her cremains will be interred at the Kechi Township Cemetery, Park City. In lieu of flowers (Mom would have told you to save your money), the family suggests a round of drinks, a toast to Barbara, and sharing of funny stories about the many times Barbara offered her blunt and unsolicited opinions. Lynn's favorite: "What in the world did you do to your hair?" Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close