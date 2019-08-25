Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Send Flowers Notice

Lyle, Barbara A. (Terrell) November 2, 1936 - August 15, 2019. Born in Portales, New Mexico, to J. Lewis and Iris Terrell, Barbara grew up in Wichita, KS, and was a proud graduate of Wichita North High School. She received her Associate's Degree from Colorado Woman's College in Denver, CO, and then travelled the world as a hostess for Braniff International Airways for several years. She then attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, living at the iconic Barbizon Hotel for Women. Barbara later returned to Wichita, where she embarked on a career as a travel agent, eventually owning the International Tours Travel Agency for several years. Barbara generously gave of her time to various organizations. Her involvement included membership in the DJ Chapter of P.E.O, the Clipped B's (Association of retired Braniff hostesses) and the KU Alumni Association. She supported a multitude of arts organizations in Wichita. While she led an incredibly interesting life, Barbara's greatest joy centered on being a mother, grandmother and friend - all done in her sweet, loving way with a big smile, elegant style and good hair. A lifelong bibliophile, Barbara passed on this love of reading to her children. She was the consummate hostess, a wonderful conversationalist and heartfelt confidante. She was a lover of life. Preceded in death by her parents, her son, Eric Swedlund, and second husband, Jeff Lyle, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Pamela Swedlund, of Wichita; step-daughter, Jerrie Moffett (Bob) of Milton, MA; step-son, David Lyle (Jack) of San Francisco, CA; granddaughters, Kate and Ava Swedlund of Springfield, VA; grandsons, Jeffrey Moffett of Seattle, WA, and Dr. Alex Moffett of Milton, MA; and her long-time companion, Thornton Anderson of Wichita. Per her request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Donations can be made in her memory to the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd. 67203 and/or the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, 225 W. Douglas, Ste 207, 67202.



