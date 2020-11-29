1/1
Barbara A. Michalski
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
June 8, 1941 - November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Barbara was born in St. Louis, Missouri where she lived most of her life. After retirement she lived in Destin, Florida and Bel Aire, Kansas.
She attended Central Methodist College and worked for many years as a Human Relations Supervisor. Barbara loved to travel around the world with her husband and volunteered for Hospice. She was a devoted wife, mother, cousin, and friend.
Preceded in death by her parents, WA and Mildred Shafer of St. Louis. Her survivors include: Husband James J. Michalski of Bel Aire, Daughter Kristine Jones (Brian) of Derby; Stepdaughter Lisa Bouchard (Stephen) of Montreal, QC; Stepson Jeffery Michalski (Patty) of Powell, OH; and Stepson David Michalski (Marisa) of Montreal, QC. Barbara was a proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the following: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St., Wichita, KS 67202; Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or Catholic Care Center, 6550 E 45th St N., Bel Aire, KS 67226.
Thank you sincerely for sharing our sorrow. Your kindness is deeply appreciated and will always be remembered by our family.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date due to COVID restrictions. While we grieve for her sweet and loving presence, we know she is at peace in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Services in care of: Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
