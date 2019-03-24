Franz-Bishop, Barbara Alice (French) Age 80, passed away surrounded by her family March 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Bishop; parents, Glenn and Alice French; two brothers-in-law; and infant daughter. She is survived by her husband, David Franz; children, Diana (David) Thompson and Bill (Stella) Bishop; step-children, David Franz Jr., Tim (Sylvia) Franz and Charles Franz; sisters, Glenda Webb, Georgia (Richard) Lankford, and Phyllis (Arthur) Garcia; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thurs. March 28, 2019, with Celebration of Life Service immediately following, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Full obituary at ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Alice (French) Franz-Bishop.
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019