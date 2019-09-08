Mundy, Barbara Ann 78, passed away peacefully on September 6th 2019. Barbara went to nursing school in McPherson and obtained her LPN license and worked as a private duty nurse and also at several nursing homes, and at St. Francis. She was a very compassionate nurse who truly loved her job helping others. Barb enjoyed dancing, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Eddie Sabin; brother, Robert Sabin; and husband, Dimond Mundy. She is survived by her son, Brad (Angie) Banz; grandchildren, Melissa Meyer and Kyle Banz; and 3 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019