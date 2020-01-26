Rotramel, Barbara Ann Standiferd 69, former Southwestern Bell telephone operator, died January 20, 2020. Services will be held at a later date this spring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Cecelia Standiferd and step-son, Mike Rotramel. Survivors include her husband, Charles; step-son, Ted (Tammy) Rotramel; sisters, Linda (Lynn) Davis and Jeannie (John) Jenkins; brother, Robert (Nick) Standiferd; grandson, Teddy Rotramel; nephew, Adam (Charlotte) Jenkins; niece, Alison (Mark) Hough; great-nieces, Janey Hough and Celeste Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Don (Cindy) Rotramel and David Rotramel; and sister-in-law, Pam Pose. Memorials may be given to the . View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020