SEDGWICK-Works, Barbara Anne Barbara Anne (Gilstrap) Works, 85, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Her husband and children were by her side. Barbara was a strong Christian and is at rest with our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Barbara was born on March 5, 1934 in Fairland, Oklahoma as the first child of James Andrew Gilstrap and Beatrice (Wood) Gilstrap. After graduating from Wyandotte High School (Wyandotte, Oklahoma), Barbara graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph Nursing School (Tulsa, Oklahoma). Throughout her career, Barbara took special pleasure in pediatric nursing through which she helped and impacted the lives of many children. Barbara met her future husband Paul through a mutual friend, and they were married on November 4th, 1956. Paul's career with Eby Construction kept them busy - moving ten times before they finally settled on a farm outside Sedgwick, Kansas in 1972. In each location, Barbara worked as an RN in a local health care facility. Barbara was also an accomplished singer and she sang with multiple organizations, including the Denver Choir and the First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Choir. Barbara lived her entire life expressing the Christian example. She had great compassion and care for others. Everyone with whom she interacted retained the image of her joy and smile, and her kindness and generosity - and all have been influenced by her. After Barbara's and Paul's children were born, Barbara concentrated on the home and made it a warm and safe place where everyone was welcome. Taking after her mother and father, Barbara was an excellent cook - to this day her family remembers the family meals spent together and continue to make their favorites from Barbara's creations. In the years after the children left for college, Barbara volunteered in positions in Sedgwick and Wichita, Kansas; including multiple roles at the First Presbyterian Church of Wichita and as a substitute school nurse. Barbara maintained her RN credentials and acted as a parish nurse for a number of years. Her deep empathy and kindness brought peace to many. Her firmness as an advocate enriched all their lives. Barbara is survived by her husband Paul Wilson Works; her two children Paul Wilson Works Jr. (Patti) and Amy (Works) Nemeth (Louis); her five grandchildren Alexandra Puskas (Kyle), Anna Ehlers, Abbey Strunk (Philip), James Works, and Leota Works; and her three great-grandchildren Sophie and Charlotte Puskas, and Avie Strunk. Barbara's brother Frank Gilstrap preceded her in death; she is survived by her brother Bill Gilstrap (Gaye) and her sister Mary Duncan. Barbara's family remembers her as a strong, shining example of love. Her grandchildren have many loving memories of their times spent with her. Barbara will be sorely missed, but her life and love will forever remain in our hearts. A service celebrating Barbara's life will be held in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Broadway St., Wichita, Kansas at 11:00 am, February 8, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the same location. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt, Kansas. Memorials to the Parish Nursing Program at First Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS (

