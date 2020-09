Barbara AyallaNovember 23, 1946 - September 20, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Ayalla, Barbara Jean age 73, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Rosary is at 7pm Tuesday, September 29 and Funeral Service is at 11 am, Wednesday, September 30 both at Holy Savior Catholic Church located at 3000 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67214. Graveside service to follow funeral at Calvary Cemetery at 610 S Vassar, Wichita, KS 67218. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Eva Marlow; and her sisters, Janet Hoebener, Cathy Hopper and her brother Charles Marlow. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Victor Jr; sisters Carol Wojcik (Andy) and Mary Rogers (Curt). Also survived by her twins, Christopher Ayalla and Christine Holt (John), her daughter, Robin (Morris) Ayalla, her grandchildren, Danielle Cornelius Tori Holt, and Carter Weathers. And, her great grandchildren, Lennon and Kadence Cornelius. A memorial has been established with Alzheimer's Association , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214