MIDLAND, TX-McCulloch, Barbara C. (McWilliams) On Friday, January 17, 2020, Barbara C. (McWilliams) McCulloch, loving mother of three children, passed away at age 83 in Midland, TX. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 24th, 2020, at First United Methodist Church Chapel at 2:00pm. Final resting place will be Sunset Lawns Cemetery located in El Dorado, KS. Barbara is survived by her children Larry McCulloch (Ft. Worth) and Kristina McCulloch (Midland) and her grandsons, Michael Kimball (Wichita. KS), Christopher McCulloch (Ft. Worth), Alexander McCulloch (Ft. Worth), and granddaughters, Timiko McPherson-Phillips (Midland), Jazmyn Guillory (Midland). Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and her oldest son, Jeffrey L Kimball. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020