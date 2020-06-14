Barbara C. Wattman
1942 - 2020
Wattman, Barbara C. Age 77, died unexpectedly May 28, 2020. She was born September 23, 1942, in Evanston, IL, to Robert and Ruth Carlson. She is survived by a son, Walt (Dawn) Wattman; daughters, Teckla Wattman and Jana (Clint) Sesow; grandchildren, Andrew and Jordyn Wattman, and Alana and Tatum Sesow; brothers, Robert (Nancy) and Larry (Jilladair) Carlson; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a grandson, Joshua Wattman. Barbara grew up in Evanston, and was an artist from her earliest years. As a child she loved drawing horses. She pursued her art at Ripon College, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the University of Illinois where she received her degree in art history. Her home was filled with her paintings. In 1966, she married Walter Wattman and moved to Wichita. They later divorced. In Wichita, she took graduate-level art classes at WSU, and taught there and at the Wichita Art Association. She was a bicyclist and was active in Oz Bicycle Club for a number of years. Barbara developed a love of genealogy and was a member of the Scandinavian Society. She worked to learn Swedish, and worked tirelessly with her Swedish relatives to create the story of her maternal grandmother and her grandmother's eight siblings going back to the 1600s. She traveled to Sweden four times. This was a favorite time in her life. In her later life, Barbara earned a master's degree in gerontology and worked in the memory care unit at Catholic Care Center. She was very active in the Adoration group at St. Joseph Catholic Church, often volunteering to cover Christmas Eve or other difficult times. Rosary will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, l32 S. Millwood, Wichita, 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or WAAL, PO Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
JUN
JUN
19
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
JUN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I was so lucky to know Barb! Ive cut her hair for many years, we became great friends. I heard from Barb, that she had to cancel her hair appointment, as she was in the hospital, she would reschedule as soon as possible, the pandemic caused us to be very late cutting her hair. I assured her she was in my prayers. I will miss her so much, we had great conversations about anything and everything. What a interesting loving person, very spiritual, and cared deeply about the Lord, her family, and her fur babies. I will cherish her memory.
Kathy Carter
Friend
June 11, 2020
Barbara and her family were members of Christ Lutheran Church here in Wichita. I always found her to be an interesting and kind person. I remember when Teckla was serving in Operation Desert Storm and I wrote her a note. Another time she and a member of our congregation took a trip together to Chicago. Over the years, I would see Barbara out in the community and we would visit the same as always. She will be missed. My condolences to the family as you mourn her unexpected death. Peace be with you.
Carol Jones
Friend
June 11, 2020
Barbara was a wonderful, caring and compassionate person. She was always ready to help with tracking down your Swedish ancestors, helping the elderly in their daily challenges, or giving a hearty laugh. She was curious, always wanting to learn something new. She will be missed; I will miss her. RIP
Marilyn Landreth
Friend
June 11, 2020
Remembering my cousin Barbara, I 1st think of her laugh. One couldnt help smiling as she expressed delight with that deep, joyous laugh. I also remember her art. I was jealous of her great talent. I remember being a young girl and thinking she was so cool. I wanted to be just like her. What a rich, full life she had. I loved her dearly.
Zoe Kelly
Family
June 10, 2020
Barbara was a student, in the little swedish class I had, when we lived in Newton, Kansas.
Wow, she did so well and I was very proud of her.
All my students also became good friends with me, and ment very much to me when I just came from Sweden to marry and live here in the USA.
In the beginning it was hard for me to be here. I missed Sweden so much. But, because of Barbara and the other students in my Swedish class, it was so much easier for me.
We had so much fun together when we celebrated Swedish traditions and always had fika ( Swedish coffee and cakes) every week.
Barbara sometimes came to visit me just by herself in my home, and of course it meant very, very much to me. I believe it meant a lot to her too, because she wanted to talk about God with me and I often prayed with her.
I miss her!!
Katarina Ortmann
Teacher
June 10, 2020
I will miss my wonderful big sister.
Larry Carlson
Brother
June 9, 2020
Aunt Barbara was a talented artist who also had a talent for genealogy. We learned so much about our heritage from her relentless work in tracking down and researching our ancestors.
Dave Carlson
Family
June 8, 2020
I was just recently given the pleasure of knowing Barbara through the St. Joseph Parish Christ Life group. Barbara and I were at the same table and shared in small group discussions. Barbara's deep faith and love of the Lord was known to all at our table. I soon came to love and admire her. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
Joan Omo
Friend
June 8, 2020
Such a smart, loving woman whose smile lit up rooms. Love you,Barb.
Jilladair Carlson
Family
June 8, 2020
Barbara's beautiful, energetic spirit and her love of life shone as a bright aura surrounding her. She was a special friend in our close circle of genealogy friends known to each other as the Gaggle. It won't be the same without her. I send my love and heartfelt condolences to each member of her family.❤
Sara Jones
Friend
June 8, 2020
You are deeply held in our prayer...
Centering Prayer, Wichita
Patricia Mannion
Friend
June 8, 2020
She was a wonderful aunt and adventurous spirit.
Steve Carlson
Family
