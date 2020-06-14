Wattman, Barbara C. Age 77, died unexpectedly May 28, 2020. She was born September 23, 1942, in Evanston, IL, to Robert and Ruth Carlson. She is survived by a son, Walt (Dawn) Wattman; daughters, Teckla Wattman and Jana (Clint) Sesow; grandchildren, Andrew and Jordyn Wattman, and Alana and Tatum Sesow; brothers, Robert (Nancy) and Larry (Jilladair) Carlson; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a grandson, Joshua Wattman. Barbara grew up in Evanston, and was an artist from her earliest years. As a child she loved drawing horses. She pursued her art at Ripon College, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the University of Illinois where she received her degree in art history. Her home was filled with her paintings. In 1966, she married Walter Wattman and moved to Wichita. They later divorced. In Wichita, she took graduate-level art classes at WSU, and taught there and at the Wichita Art Association. She was a bicyclist and was active in Oz Bicycle Club for a number of years. Barbara developed a love of genealogy and was a member of the Scandinavian Society. She worked to learn Swedish, and worked tirelessly with her Swedish relatives to create the story of her maternal grandmother and her grandmother's eight siblings going back to the 1600s. She traveled to Sweden four times. This was a favorite time in her life. In her later life, Barbara earned a master's degree in gerontology and worked in the memory care unit at Catholic Care Center. She was very active in the Adoration group at St. Joseph Catholic Church, often volunteering to cover Christmas Eve or other difficult times. Rosary will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, l32 S. Millwood, Wichita, 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or WAAL, PO Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.