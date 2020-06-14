Barbara was a student, in the little swedish class I had, when we lived in Newton, Kansas.

Wow, she did so well and I was very proud of her.

All my students also became good friends with me, and ment very much to me when I just came from Sweden to marry and live here in the USA.

In the beginning it was hard for me to be here. I missed Sweden so much. But, because of Barbara and the other students in my Swedish class, it was so much easier for me.

We had so much fun together when we celebrated Swedish traditions and always had fika ( Swedish coffee and cakes) every week.

Barbara sometimes came to visit me just by herself in my home, and of course it meant very, very much to me. I believe it meant a lot to her too, because she wanted to talk about God with me and I often prayed with her.

I miss her!!

Katarina Ortmann

Teacher