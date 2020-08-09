Barbara Dillman

Dillman, Barbara 77, retired homemaker, passed away August 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and granddaughter, Alyssa. Survivors: sons, Brad, Joe (Sara), Patrick (Sara) and Jake (Alisa); daughters, Rosie (Brian), Ronnie (Jeff), Kitty (Craig), Roxie (Wayne), Jennie (Elijah), Hannah (Blake) and Rachel; 35 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet, Bev and Vickie; brother, Will. Rosary and Funeral services will be live-streamed, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7 at wichitaadore.com/funeral
. Memorial established with Holy Savior Catholic Church, Built of Living Stones-Phase II, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.