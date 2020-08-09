1/1
Barbara Dillman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dillman, Barbara 77, retired homemaker, passed away August 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and granddaughter, Alyssa. Survivors: sons, Brad, Joe (Sara), Patrick (Sara) and Jake (Alisa); daughters, Rosie (Brian), Ronnie (Jeff), Kitty (Craig), Roxie (Wayne), Jennie (Elijah), Hannah (Blake) and Rachel; 35 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet, Bev and Vickie; brother, Will. Rosary and Funeral services will be live-streamed, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7 at wichitaadore.com/funeral. Memorial established with Holy Savior Catholic Church, Built of Living Stones-Phase II, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved