Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Dean. View Sign Service Information Hutchinson Funeral Chapel 300 East 30th Hutchinson , KS 67502 (620)-662-1201 Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Dean, Barbara E. Barbara E Dean passed away June 24, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas. Barbara was born in Wayne, Michigan to Charles and Bernita (Tyrell) Gessel. She attended Wayne Memorial High School and the Dallas Beauty School. Barbara married James Dean on January 31, 1996 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Barbara enjoyed traveling with James and even though it was her profession, she loved helping her long time clients look their best. Barbara had 3 loves in her life: James, Smokey, and the Casinos; maybe not in that order depending on the day. She is survived by her husband James E. Dean; siblings, Mary (Kim, Mark) Collins, Tom (Debbie) Gessel, Fred Snyder, and Beverly Snyder; nephew Andrew L. Dean (which she and James raised); mother-in-law Beatrice Dean, and brother-in-law Steven Dean. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held at the AFT annex, 1615 N. Adams, Hutchinson, KS on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 12 p.m. -4 p.m. This will be a come and go event, bring your favorite memory of Barb to share with family and friends. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hutchinson Humane Society or donor's choice in memory of Barbara and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30 th Ave. Hutchinson, Ks 67502.

HUTCHINSON-Dean, Barbara E. Barbara E Dean passed away June 24, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas. Barbara was born in Wayne, Michigan to Charles and Bernita (Tyrell) Gessel. She attended Wayne Memorial High School and the Dallas Beauty School. Barbara married James Dean on January 31, 1996 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Barbara enjoyed traveling with James and even though it was her profession, she loved helping her long time clients look their best. Barbara had 3 loves in her life: James, Smokey, and the Casinos; maybe not in that order depending on the day. She is survived by her husband James E. Dean; siblings, Mary (Kim, Mark) Collins, Tom (Debbie) Gessel, Fred Snyder, and Beverly Snyder; nephew Andrew L. Dean (which she and James raised); mother-in-law Beatrice Dean, and brother-in-law Steven Dean. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held at the AFT annex, 1615 N. Adams, Hutchinson, KS on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 12 p.m. -4 p.m. This will be a come and go event, bring your favorite memory of Barb to share with family and friends. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hutchinson Humane Society or donor's choice in memory of Barbara and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30 th Ave. Hutchinson, Ks 67502. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close