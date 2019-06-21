Barbara E. Grier

Grier, Barbara E. 86, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Grier; parents, Luther and Hattie Thetford; brothers, Harmon and Winford Thetford; and sister, Lenora Calhoun. Survivors include her son, Roger Grier (Brenda); brother, Weldon Thetford; and grandchildren, Alixandria, Nicholas and Jarrett. Family Visitation, 2-4 pm, Sunday, June 23, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Monday, June 24, at West Side United Methodist Church, 1313 W. Lydia. Memorials to: and West Side U.M.C. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 21, 2019
