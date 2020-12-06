1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" (Cox) Easterly
1943 - 2020
September 20, 1943 - December 4, 2020
Wellington, Kansas - She was the beloved wife of Kenny Easterly and mother of Shawn Easterly and Shannon Easterly Wright, grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 3. Bobbie was raised in Belle Plaine and moved to Wellington following high school. She was married in 1961 to Kenny Easterly, who served for 35 years as the Chief Radio Dispatcher for the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Bobbie was a retired Para Educator Facilitator at USD 353. She received her Bachelors degree from Southwestern College at the age of 53. Visitation Hours: 1:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 with family present 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at First Christian Church, Wellington. It is requested that you adhere to the public gathering guidelines by wearing a face mask when attending. Memorial Fund: Cancer Center of Kansas, 507 E. 16th St, Wellington, KS 67152. Share a memory or condolence at www.cornejofuneralhome.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
