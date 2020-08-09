Deines, Barbara Ellen Barbara Ellen Deines (Wendlandt) grew up filling her house with the smell of homemade apple pies rumor has it BEFORE she learned to walk.. To this day the best baker as she left us a legacy of frozen treasures. A beauty queen, a best friend(s), an amazing wife and her own definition of mother. WE MISS HER eccentricities, fabulously wacky, tattooed eyeliner?, fried chicken, hardworking house flipper, Jesus lover, incredibly charismatic and fearless. She was Born on January 19, 1941 in Herington, KS to Jack and Leona (Brunner)Wendlandt, Barbara married Dennis Deines (Hope, KS) on August 13, 1961 and immediately made Kelly with Jandha following. Son Kelly and Amy Deines (Green) made Jack, Charlie(d.) and Anabella Deines. They live in Detroit MI. Daughter Jandha (Deines) and Gary James live in Wichita, KS and have 3 children Tyler James-Shaw with partner Justin Shaw, Hanna Deines, and Kirsten James. To read more about the life of Barbara check out cochranmortuary.com
and click on obituaries. The plans for a triumphal send off will commence Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 2:00. Ascension Lutheran Church 842 N Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212.