1/1
Barbara Ellen Deines
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deines, Barbara Ellen Barbara Ellen Deines (Wendlandt) grew up filling her house with the smell of homemade apple pies rumor has it BEFORE she learned to walk.. To this day the best baker as she left us a legacy of frozen treasures. A beauty queen, a best friend(s), an amazing wife and her own definition of mother. WE MISS HER eccentricities, fabulously wacky, tattooed eyeliner?, fried chicken, hardworking house flipper, Jesus lover, incredibly charismatic and fearless. She was Born on January 19, 1941 in Herington, KS to Jack and Leona (Brunner)Wendlandt, Barbara married Dennis Deines (Hope, KS) on August 13, 1961 and immediately made Kelly with Jandha following. Son Kelly and Amy Deines (Green) made Jack, Charlie(d.) and Anabella Deines. They live in Detroit MI. Daughter Jandha (Deines) and Gary James live in Wichita, KS and have 3 children Tyler James-Shaw with partner Justin Shaw, Hanna Deines, and Kirsten James. To read more about the life of Barbara check out cochranmortuary.com and click on obituaries. The plans for a triumphal send off will commence Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 2:00. Ascension Lutheran Church 842 N Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved