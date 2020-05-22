Faber, Barbara Born February 12, 1934, died May 20, 2020. Private family services will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe Faber, their four children, Steve (Cathy) Faber, Tom (Tricia) Faber, Dale (Stacey) Faber, and Sheryl (Pat) Dohrer, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Sadie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mended Little Hearts of Dallas or Bridge the Gap - SYNGAP Education and Research Foundation. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2020.