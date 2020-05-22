Barbara Faber
Faber, Barbara Born February 12, 1934, died May 20, 2020. Private family services will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe Faber, their four children, Steve (Cathy) Faber, Tom (Tricia) Faber, Dale (Stacey) Faber, and Sheryl (Pat) Dohrer, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Sadie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mended Little Hearts of Dallas or Bridge the Gap - SYNGAP Education and Research Foundation. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
