Broadhurst, Barbara J. Passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Andover, Kansas. She was 66 years old. Barbara was born in Wichita, Kansas to Melvin Leroy and Florence Elaine (Nichols) Broadhurst on Sept. 14, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diane Ross. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Melanie Stephen, Wichita;, siblings, Jon (Lynn) Broadhurst, Sedgwick, and Steve (Susan) Broadhurst, Park City; grandchildren, Lauren King, Makayla Stephen and Matthew Stephen, all of Wichita. Services will be held at a later date and please contact the family for service date and time. She will be dearly missed by all. To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019