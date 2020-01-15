Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Doran. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Doran, Barbara J. born on September 16, 1942 in Chanute, Kansas to loving parents John and Gladys Hazen. After a blessed life of 77 years, she entered into the presence of her loving God on January 11, 2020. After growing up in Erie, Kansas she attended Clarks Business College in Topeka where she met the love of her life of almost 55 years, Phil, at a USO activity. Barbara, or Mema, as her precious grandchildren called her, loved her family, her grandchildren, gardening, cooking, playing cards with her friends, dancing, and eating soup. She had a tremendous faith and love for her Lord. She loved to travel, especially seeing and loving on all her precious grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, John Harold Hazen; mother, Gladys Louise Hazen Hull. Survived by her loving husband, Philip J. Doran of Wichita, KS; daughters, Debbie (Marshall) Gregory of Grapevine, TX, Angela (Craig) Henderson of Sapulpa, OK, Mickie (Dan) Trim of Columbia, MO; son, Philip (Amanda) Doran Jr. of Southlake, TX; brothers, Dr. Ken (Carole) Hazen of Kauai, HI, Ron (Marilyn) Hazen of Erie, KS; sister, Judy (John) Ng of Gladstone, OR; grandchildren, Nathan Gregory, Brigid Henderson, Bella Trim, Natalie Gregory, Taylor Trim, Riley, Nora, and Ewing Doran; and numerous special nieces and nephews and family. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 17, 2020, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. A memorial has been established with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2701 Pattie, Wichita, KS 67216. Downing & Lahey Mortuary-East Chapel. Share tributes online at

