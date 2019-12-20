Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Foster. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Funeral service 3:00 PM Grace Presbyterian Church 5002 E. Douglas , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Foster, Barbara J. age 89, died in Wichita, Kansas on December 17, 2019. Barbara was born January 18, 1930 to Arthur and Ethel Williams in Arkansas City, Kansas. She lived in Arkansas City with her parents from birth through her graduation from Cowley County Community College. Upon completion of her associate's degree, Barbara moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma and two years later graduated from Oklahoma State University with her bachelor's degree in education. After college, she moved to Wichita to begin her career as a 2nd grade teacher. She began dating and later married the love of her life, Ralph Foster, on December 12, 1953. Barbara remained a school teacher until they began their family. Together, Barbara and Ralph raised two sons and a daughter. She always put her family's needs before her own, and never wavered in her devotion to those she loved. Barbara was always quick with a smile, and sincere with her warmth and compassion. Barbara filled her home with beautiful music from her piano. She played in a piano quartet and also frequently volunteered at Grace Presbyterian Church anytime they needed a pianist. Barbara also had great compassion for others. She would volunteer almost any time she was asked. For several years, she was a weekly volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House and was actively involved with the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. Barbara was also very involved with Grace Presbyterian Church, performing multiple roles over her lifetime of membership. Barbara and her husband loved to travel. Though they traveled the world, she was always glad to be home and closer to her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sonia) Foster of Plano, Texas and Robert Foster of Wichita; daughter, Jane (David) Foster Emley and granddaughters, Ashton and Charlotte Emley, all of Prairie Village, Kansas and grandson, Caleb Foster of Plano, Texas. Funeral service 3:00 pm, Saturday, Dec. 21, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ronald McDonald House -



Foster, Barbara J. age 89, died in Wichita, Kansas on December 17, 2019. Barbara was born January 18, 1930 to Arthur and Ethel Williams in Arkansas City, Kansas. She lived in Arkansas City with her parents from birth through her graduation from Cowley County Community College. Upon completion of her associate's degree, Barbara moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma and two years later graduated from Oklahoma State University with her bachelor's degree in education. After college, she moved to Wichita to begin her career as a 2nd grade teacher. She began dating and later married the love of her life, Ralph Foster, on December 12, 1953. Barbara remained a school teacher until they began their family. Together, Barbara and Ralph raised two sons and a daughter. She always put her family's needs before her own, and never wavered in her devotion to those she loved. Barbara was always quick with a smile, and sincere with her warmth and compassion. Barbara filled her home with beautiful music from her piano. She played in a piano quartet and also frequently volunteered at Grace Presbyterian Church anytime they needed a pianist. Barbara also had great compassion for others. She would volunteer almost any time she was asked. For several years, she was a weekly volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House and was actively involved with the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. Barbara was also very involved with Grace Presbyterian Church, performing multiple roles over her lifetime of membership. Barbara and her husband loved to travel. Though they traveled the world, she was always glad to be home and closer to her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sonia) Foster of Plano, Texas and Robert Foster of Wichita; daughter, Jane (David) Foster Emley and granddaughters, Ashton and Charlotte Emley, all of Prairie Village, Kansas and grandson, Caleb Foster of Plano, Texas. Funeral service 3:00 pm, Saturday, Dec. 21, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ronald McDonald House - https://www.rmhc.org and Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum - http://www.wichitahistory.org . Share online condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com . Services by Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close