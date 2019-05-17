Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Harvey. View Sign Service Information Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-7778 Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-Harvey, Barbara J. 83, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at First Christian Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Barbara was born in Independence, KS on August 27, 1935, to the late Evelyn Rebecca (Eades) and John Riley Eytcheson. She was a meat wrapper at Augusta Dillons. Barbara was a member of First Christian Church of Augusta. On March 5, 1954 she married Darrell Eugene Harvey in Independence, KS. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Catron. She is survived by: son, Gary Harvey and wife Ann of Towanda, KS; daughter, Pam Barkus and husband Aaron of Augusta. KS; brother, Marvin Eytcheson of Augusta, KS; sister, Carolyn Powers of Kincaid, KS; grandchildren, Kristen Harvey of Guymon, OK, Kendra Ruboyianes and husband Jason of Wichita, KS, Trisha Ralston and husband Eric of Augusta, KS, Byron Harvey and wife Jennifer of Towanda, KS, Travis Barkus and wife Misty of Augusta, KS; great grandkids, Gavin and Kale Ralston, Morgan Harvey, Owen and Vivian Barkus; special companion, dog, Allie. Memorial donations to First Christian Church, 1600 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010.

AUGUSTA-Harvey, Barbara J. 83, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at First Christian Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Barbara was born in Independence, KS on August 27, 1935, to the late Evelyn Rebecca (Eades) and John Riley Eytcheson. She was a meat wrapper at Augusta Dillons. Barbara was a member of First Christian Church of Augusta. On March 5, 1954 she married Darrell Eugene Harvey in Independence, KS. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Catron. She is survived by: son, Gary Harvey and wife Ann of Towanda, KS; daughter, Pam Barkus and husband Aaron of Augusta. KS; brother, Marvin Eytcheson of Augusta, KS; sister, Carolyn Powers of Kincaid, KS; grandchildren, Kristen Harvey of Guymon, OK, Kendra Ruboyianes and husband Jason of Wichita, KS, Trisha Ralston and husband Eric of Augusta, KS, Byron Harvey and wife Jennifer of Towanda, KS, Travis Barkus and wife Misty of Augusta, KS; great grandkids, Gavin and Kale Ralston, Morgan Harvey, Owen and Vivian Barkus; special companion, dog, Allie. Memorial donations to First Christian Church, 1600 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close