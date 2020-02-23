Miller, Barbara J. 86, Aircraft Assembler for H & H Parts for over 20 years and owned and operated Twin Bridges Marina on Grand Lake in Oklahoma for 4 years, passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in Wichita, Kansas on April 3, 1933 to A. Wesley and Daisy B. (Bowman) McCain. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael, her parents and sister, Betty Siler. Survived by her son: Michael W. Miller of Wichita; daughters: Debra Langstaff of Derby, Vicki (Loren) Patterson of Shell Knob, MO; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020; Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, both at Hillside Funeral Home West. Memorials to Westlink Regular Baptist Church, 720 N. Westlink Ave., Wichita, Kansas 67212.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020