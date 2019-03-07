Rhoades, Barbara J. born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1932 passed away at 86 on February 16th, 2019. She was an avid reader, cat lover and collector of stray animals in need of love. Barbara's perfect day consisted of grandchildren to cuddle and watch at play. She will be greatly missed by her six children and nine grandchildren. Noon service at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, March 9th in Wichita, KS with 3:00 p.m. burial at Resthaven, Wichita KS.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Rhoades.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019