Rosner, Barbara J. 86, retired secretary, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Friday, February 22; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, February 23, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Barbara was a social butterfly who was always on-the-go at the speed of a hummingbird. She loved to paint and play Bridge. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents, John and Jane Duncan; brothers, James and Robert Duncan. Survivors: daughter, Laura Jane (Charles) Dooman; granddaughters, Jeanne (Justin) Windler and Lily Dooman; great-granddaughters, Chloe Miller and Ella Windler; many nieces and nephews; sister, Joan (Dave) Zoller. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Downing Lahey West Mortuary - Wichita
10515 West Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
1-316-773-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019