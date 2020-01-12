Newman, Barbara Jean 84, passed away January 8, 2020. She was born March 4, 1935, in Big Sandy (Woodson County Kansas) to Frank Ray, Jr. and Zella (Scott) Englebrecht. She was married to Donald D. Newman, Sr. on October 20, 1951. She and Don started their life together in Yates Center before they moved to Osawatomie, Ks. for a couple of years. Then back to Yates Center, then on to Wichita, Ks. and lived there for several years before returning to Yates Center where they lived the remainder of their lives with friends and family. Barbara enjoyed decorating- inside and outside their home, quilting, gardening and camping. Survivors include: children, Don Newman, Jr. (Marla), Yates Center, Terry Broberg (Rodney), Lincoln, Ks., Vicki Wilson (Harold), Salina, Ks. and Anne Tice (Dan), Waverly, Ks. Barbara enjoyed her nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Maynard Englebrecht, John's Creek, Ga.; sisters-in-law's, Sharon Englebrecht (Frank III), Hartsville, Tenn.; Carolyn (Newman) Benton, Springfield, Mo.; and Shirley (Newman) Taylor, Wichita, Ks. Barbara was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Don, Sr.; sister, Mary Ann (Englebrecht) Rorebeck; brother, Frank Ray Englebrecht III. Visitation will be at Campbell Funeral Home, Yates Center from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. Cremation was her chosen wish. A family and friends graveside service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Yates Center Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life, with meal following, held at the Eastern Star Hall, 116 E Butler, Yates Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Town Hall Quilters, the Town Hall and or Harry Hynes Hospice are suggested, in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Yates Center, Ks. 66783.

