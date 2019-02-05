ROSE HILL-Jones, Barbara Age 79, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, February 6, with family receiving friends 5 - 7 pm, funeral service 2 pm Thursday. February 7, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Al Jones; son, Casey Jones; parents, Roy and Maybelle Stark; and her brother, Bob Albertin. Survivors include her sons, Hank Jones (Keri) and Charlie Jones (Ada), all of Rose Hill; daughter, Pam Jones, of Rose Hill; brother, Bill Stark (Donna), of Wichita; sister, Jean Minnick (Ron) of Rose Hill; grandchildren, Caryn Dennett (Seth), Kristi Jones (Shawn), Erin Jones, Tyler Jones (Dasha), Chrissa Landreth (Mitch), Abby Jones, Zach Jones (Annelize), Jerry Jones (McKenzie), Tiffany Jones, Austin Jones, and Travis Jones; 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the , 1820 E. Douglass, Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019