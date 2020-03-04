Gentzler, Barbara June 88, of Wichita passed away on Thur. Feb. 27, 2020 in Wichita. Barbara was born the daughter of Warren and Pearl Platt on Nov. 23, 1931 outside of Derby, KS. She is survived by nephew; Greg (Maribeth) Yarnell and extended family. Graveside service will be at 2pm on Wed. Mar. 4, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Ave., Wichita. Memorials are to the YWCA Woman's Crisis Center, 1111 N. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020