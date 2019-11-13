Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Kay Cole. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Heartland Community Church Wichita , KS View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Heartland Community Church Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN-Cole, Barbara Kay 73, of Lookout Mountain, TN and formerly of Wichita, KS, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Chattanooga. Barbara was born in Wichita on February 5, 1946 the daughter of the late William Garrison Krouch and Bernice (Taylor) Krouch. Barbara was raised in Wichita and attended college at Lindenwood College, St. Charles, MO and American University in Washington, D.C. and worked as an intern at the Department of Veterans Affairs central office in Washington, D.C. She then transferred to the University of New Mexico where she earned her B.S. in Biology. Barbara was active in the Wichita, KS PEO chapters. Her hobbies included bird watching, gardening as a Master Gardener, four wheeling, and camping. While living in Wichita she was active at the Faith Presbyterian Church and then the Heartland Community Church. While living on Lookout Mountain she attended the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jim Cole of Lookout Mountain; daughter, Lesley (David) Orr of Atlanta, GA; sons, Warren (Rebecca) Cole and Matthew (Alexis) Cole, both of Lookout Mountain, TN; five grandchildren, Jonathan Orr, Madison Cole, Emerson Cole, Aubrey Cole, Lillian Cole and Chloe Cole. Funeral Services will be 2pm, Saturday, November 16, at Heartland Community Church in Wichita, KS with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Share condolences at



