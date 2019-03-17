Kletchka, Barbara (Sawyer) 70, secretary, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Rosary, 7 pm, Monday, March 18; Funeral Mass, 10 am, Tuesday, March 19, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Sawyer. Survivors: husband, Ron Kletchka; son, Paul (Dana) Kletchka; daughter, Amanda Kletchka; grandchildren, Jaden, Ava, Noah, Ian and Mason. Memorial established with Music Theatre of Wichita, 225 W. Douglas, #202, Wichita, KS 67202 . Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019