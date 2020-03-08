Knopick, Barbara Lee age 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by family, embraced with love. Join us for a celebration of Barbara's life at 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Knopick; parents, Tom and Mary Fuller; sister, Margie Fuller. Survived by her sister, Nancy Armstrong (Dave, deceased) of Bellingham, WA; daughters, Nancy Morford, Mary Knopick, both of Wichita; sons, Tom Knopick (Jill) of Durango, CO, Bill Knopick (Suellen) of Christchurch, New Zealand; grandchildren, Amy Morts, Michael Stolzle (Hayley), Amanda Harter (Gabe), John Stolzle, Michael Knopick; and 2 great-grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for her unconditional love, joyful spirit, compassion and kindness. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020