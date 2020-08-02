1/1
Barbara Lee Welch
Welch, Barbara Lee 85, retired waitress, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Private services. Barbara was born and raised on the family farm in Argonia, Kansas, and graduated from Argonia High School. She was a loving mother, loved her cat, Blade, and enjoyed playing games with her friends. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Cora Tracy; husband, Curtis Welch, and son, Rick Buttry. Survivors: daughters, Karolyn (Marc) Wendt and Kathy (Randy) Patry all of Wichita; brothers, Mark (Sue) Tracy and Gary (Pat) Tracy; sister, Karen (Jerry) Hall; grandsons, Erich (Lauren) Wendt and Josh Buttry; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lillie and Emma Wendt. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
